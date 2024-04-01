South Milwaukee shopping center sold for $7.4 million

A Racine-based entity has purchased a South Milwaukee shopping center for $7.4 million. The 73,000-square-foot shopping center at 2961 S. Chicago Ave., known as Grant Park Plaza, has tenants that include Planet Fitness, Walgreens and Great Clips. There is also a Pick ‘n Save store in the shopping center that was not included in the

A Racine-based entity has purchased a South Milwaukee shopping center for $7.4 million. The 73,000-square-foot shopping center at 2961 S. Chicago Ave., known as, has tenants that include Planet Fitness, Walgreens and Great Clips. There is also a Pick 'n Save store in the shopping center that was not included in the real estate sale. The property was sold by an affiliate of Indiana-based, according to state records. This is the second Milwaukee-area property Great Lakes Capital has sold recently after the firm. The real estate investment firm now does not own any properties in southeast Wisconsin, its website shows. Great Lakes Capital nor the buyer's agent could immediately be reached for comment. [caption id="attachment_587870" align="aligncenter" width="1086"]Grant Park Plaza. Image from Founders 3.[/caption]