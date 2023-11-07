Snap-On acquires California-based tools manufacturer for $40 million

Kenosha-based Snap-On
, a manufacturer of tools and software for professional technicians, has acquired San Jose, California-based Mountz
in a $40 million cash deal.
Mountz is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-precision torque tools, including measurement, calibration, and documentation products.
The acquisition of Mountz expands Snap-On’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries including aerospace, transportation and advanced manufacturing. Applications range from assembly of electric vehicle batteries to production of charging infrastructure to fabrication of microelectronic componentry, including chips.
Mountz will become part of the company’s Commercial & Industrial Group.