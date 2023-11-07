Snap-On acquires California-based tools manufacturer for $40 million

Kenosha-based Snap-On, a manufacturer of tools and software for professional technicians, has acquired San Jose, California-based Mountz in a $40 million cash deal. Mountz is a developer, manufacturer, and marketer of high-precision torque tools, including measurement, calibration, and documentation products. The acquisition of Mountz expands Snap-On’s torque offerings to customers in a variety of industries

