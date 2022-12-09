Small Nonprofit Organization of the Year: Kathy’s House

Kathy’s House, an organization that provides affordable lodging for patients and their families who live out of town but must travel to Milwaukee for medical care, opened in 2001 in an 18-room former priests’ house in Wauwatosa. Many Kathy’s House guests suffer from cancer or critical heart conditions or are in need of organ transplants

Many Kathy’s House guests suffer from cancer or critical heart conditions or are in need of organ transplants or trauma care. Although guests are asked to donate funds for the cost of their stay, no one is denied lodging if unable to pay. To date, Kathy’s House has served 27,000 people.

In June 2021, the organization’s new 38-room house, located at 9101 W. Doyne Ave. in Wauwatosa, opened its doors to guests. Built with $12 million raised through a capital campaign led by Patty Metropulos, president and CEO of Kathy’s House, along with a $6 million donation from Froedert Hospital, the facility includes a meditation room, a courtyard with a gazebo, multiple sitting areas, a spacious kitchen and a dining/living space.

“Most of the families who stay with us come from communities that are under resourced and they face significant barriers to accessing health care and wellness.”

– Patty Metropulos, Kathy’s House