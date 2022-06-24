Slinger-based MBW planning expansion

Slinger-based MBW, Inc., a manufacturer of compaction and concrete construction equipment, is planning to expand operations by building a new research and development facility. MBW currently operates at 250 Hartford Road.
The company’s current facility houses all departments in one building, from marketing and operations to manufacturing and research and development. Andy Multerer, CEO and president of MBW, said the current layout within the manufacturing facility can create bottlenecks.
The expansion plan submitted to village officials will help alleviate these bottlenecks. It also identifies two other areas for future expansion next to the space dedicated for the new research and development facility.
“It (the plan) was designed for the possibility of future expansion. It isn’t a set plan in regard to what the other additions will necessarily be,” Multerer said.
MBW’s research and development team is only able to test the company’s equipment in the summer, which led to the need for the new, indoor testing facility. The new building will be approximately 13,000 square feet, not including a small mezzanine area, and half of that space will be dedicated to testing equipment. This includes space for engineering and shop work near the testing room. MBW’s service department and sales team will also have space in the new building.
“This allows us to address plant layout and open up a little bit more room,” Multerer said. “This will really help us streamline everything with the ultimate goal of increasing capacity significantly.”
To support the expansion project, the village of Slinger has approved the creation of a new tax incremental financing district. Village documents show that the TID is anticipated to generate enough tax increment to pay all project costs within 13 of its 20 allowable years. Project costs are estimated to be $420,000 for the village.
The village expects MBW’s expansion to add around $1.95 million in value to the TID. Preparations at the site are set to begin as soon as next week.