Sky High Marketing plans new HQ at Waukesha Corporate Center

Waukesha-based merchandising agency,is moving ahead with plans to build a new corporate headquarters. Currently located at 259 W. Broadway in downtown Waukesha, the promotional advertising firm has been looking for a new site to expand for more than a year now. After briefly exploring renovating the vacant Associated Bank building at North Grand and Wisconsin avenues in downtown Waukesha – a site that will instead be cleared to make way for a Cobblestone Hotel – the firm recently received approval to construct at 38,960-square-foot facility on an 11.8-acre site in the Waukesha Corporate Center, a 90-acre business park on the city southern edge. The business park is located at Highway 59 and Center Road, and Sky High Marketing’s new, two-story building will be located just south of Executive Place. The move will allow the business to create more office and warehousing space, as it continues to see significant growth, a press release states. Sky High Marketing, which also has an office in suburban Las Vegas, offers in-house embroidery and digital printing, which has been a competitive advantage with their client base, according to the release. “Over the past three years, we have been growing at an average rate of 25% per year. We have been averaging a new hire every 30 days. This has put significant challenges on us, and we need more room in every part of our operation because of all the growth," chief financial officer Rachel Kozinski said. The mounting supply chain disruptions of the past several years have also put the Wisconsin company in a good position to provide decorated apparel in-house, added chief operating officer Benj Lawrenz. “We added digital printing in 2022 and that has been a huge success,” Lawrenz said. “Our printing and embroidery shops continue to need more people and equipment and we have simply run out of space to add more. We also have added multiple positions within our warehousing and fulfillment team. This building will allow for our production and logistics teams to have the space we need to grow moving forward.” The new building will feature a mezzanine office level with an outdoor deck as well as a spacious outdoor patio with great space to work both inside and outside of the building. The site also provides space for what the press release calls an “eventually 60,000-square-foot addition.” “Our goal is to create a modern facility with great open spaces to work from. In an age where some companies are investing in their people being apart, our leadership team has the exact opposite opinion,” chief executive officer Josh Konzinski said. “We are meant to be together, and we are going to make a significant investment in creating an amazing facility that will allow for collaboration, teamwork, and being together in an environment that is going to excite people to come to work each day.”