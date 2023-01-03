Site sold for Foxtown Landing project

Foxtown MKE LLC, has purchased the vacant lot at 412-420 N. Plankinton Ave. near downtown Milwaukee, from Walkers Landing Associates for nearly $1 million, according to state records.

The 0.43-acre site is where Mequon-based Foxtown Brewing, an affiliate of Mequon-based dog food maker Fromm Nieman Brands plans to build a 28,000-square-foot restaurant, tap room and distillery. The site is located northeast of St. Paul and Plankinton avenues along the west side of the Milwaukee River.

Called Foxtown Landing, the three-story development would feature expansive pet-friendly outdoor spaces overlooking the river, as well as a rooftop patio and balcony.

The long-vacant site is located adjacent to the proposed Downtown Dog Park site.

The two projects would be tied together by a nearly 400-foot segment of new public RiverWalk.

The comprehensive project, including Foxtown Landing, the public dog park and the RiverWalk expansion, wouuld redevelop nearly 1.4 acres of vacant land, spanning from St. Paul Avenue to Clybourn Street.