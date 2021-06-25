Sikich plans to relocate its Milwaukee-area office in Brookfield

Sikich announced this week it plans to relocate its Milwaukee-area office to The Corridor development along I-94 in Brookfield. The firm's Milwaukee-area office is currently located at 13400 Bishops Lane in the Bishop's Woods office…

Sikich announced this week it plans to relocate its Milwaukee-area office to The Corridor development along I-94 in Brookfield. The firm's Milwaukee-area office is currently located at 13400 Bishops Lane in the Bishop's Woods office park. Its new office at The Corridor will reflect a flexible work environment that matches what the Chicago-based professional services firm is doing nationally. Sikich announced in mid-2020 it was giving employees the option to work entirely remote. To date, more than half of employees have chosen to continue working remotely. “Flexibility has been a part of our culture well before the pandemic,” Sikich chief executive Chris Geier said in a statement. “We believe in allowing our people to work how, when and where they are most effective. As we continue to increase flexibility across our organization, we are transforming our offices to meet the needs of our employees and clients.” Employees will use an online reservation system for the various workspace options in the office. It will also have plug-and-play technology, coffee shop-style lounges and conference rooms. This follows a model that Sikich enacted for its new Indianapolis office recently. “These offices are designed to support employees who may not be in the same workspace day in and day out but will need to use an office from time to time to collaborate, meet with clients and prospects, and build rapport with teammates,” Geier said. “Milwaukee and Indianapolis are priority growth markets for our organization and will drive forward the evolution of our workplaces.” Sikich said it expects its new Brookfield office will open by the third quarter of next year. It existing office is located in the Bishop's Woods office park, also in Brookfield. The Corridor is located north of I-94, west of Calhoun Road and south of Bluemound Road. In addition to office buildings, the site also features a Life Time fitness center, two hotels and retail tenants such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Portillo’s, Old Navy, Five Below and Party City. Milwaukee-based Irgens Partners LLC is the project developer for The Corridor. Irgens commenced construction of The Corridor's two office buildings early last year. The two buildings total 235,000 square feet. Other office tenants at The Corridor will include Milliman Inc. and Hydrite Chemical Co.