Sikich plans to relocate its Milwaukee-area office in Brookfield

By
Alex Zank
-
Rendering of an office building at The Corridor development in Brookfield.
Sikich announced this week it plans to relocate its Milwaukee-area office to The Corridor development along I-94 in Brookfield. The firm's Milwaukee-area office is currently located at 13400 Bishops Lane in the Bishop's Woods office…

Alex Zank
Alex Zank covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. Alex previously worked for Farm Equipment magazine and also covered statewide construction news at The Daily Reporter. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where he studied journalism, political science and economics. Having grown up in rural western Wisconsin, Alex loves all things outdoors, including camping, hiking, four-wheeling and hunting.

