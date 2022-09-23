SiFi Networks will build $100 million fiber optic network in Kenosha

By
Ashley Smart
-
From left are: Rich Adam, chief operating officer for SiFi Networks; Ed St. Peter, project manager for the city of Kenosha; Mayor John Antaramian; Jean Miller, project manager for SiFi Networks; and Marcus Bowman, community relations manager for SiFi Networks. The group celebrated the unveiling of a new fiber optic network coming to Kenosha this week.
All of Kenosha’s homeowners and business owners will have soon have access to some of the fastest internet speeds available. This week, Morristown, New Jersey-based SiFi Networks announced plans to build a $100 million fiber…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

