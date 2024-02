Oak Creek circuit board manufacturer Sierra Electrotek will shut down its operations and eliminate all of its 37 employees effective March 8, according to a notification provided to the state.

Formerly known as Electrotek Corp., Sierra Electrotek was founded in 1968 and acquired by Sunnyvale, California-based Sierra Circuits Inc. in 2022.

Sierra Electrotek operates at a 58,000-square-foot facility at 7745 S. 10th St. in Oak Creek.