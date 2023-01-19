Shorewest Realtors president named board chairman for Wisconsin Realtors Association

Joe Horning, the president of Brookfield-based Shorewest Realtors, has been named the 2023 chairman of the board for the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
WRA represents 17,000 real estate brokers, salespeople and affiliates statewide.
Horning succeeds the WRA’s 2022 chair, Brad Lois of Bear Realty.
“Joe Horning has been an innovative and effective leader in real estate at the local, state and national levels for many years. He will focus on enhancing realtor professionalism and protecting private property rights,” said Michael Theo, president and CEO of the WRA.
Horning is also serving as the 2023 chairman for Metro MLS and has previously served as the chairman for the National Association of Realtors’ MLS Policy Forum and the Realty Alliance. Horning also has served on the board of directors for the Greater Milwaukee Association of Realtors, the Wisconsin Homeowners Alliance, the Wisconsin Real Estate Exchange and Local Initiatives Support Corp. (LISC) Milwaukee.