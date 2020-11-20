Eight injured in shooting at Mayfair mall

Eight people were injured in a shooting at Mayfair mall in Wauwatosa on Friday afternoon, and police are searching for the suspect.

Seven adults and one teenager were injured, and the shooter remains at large, said Wauwatosa Chief of Police Barry Weber during a press conference just before 6 p.m. Friday. There are no known fatalities.

Weber said the shooter was no longer at the scene when Wauwatosa Police and Wauwatosa Fire Department arrived Friday afternoon. The incident took place at around 2:50 p.m., near the northwest entrance to Macy’s.

Police believe the shooter to be a white male in his 20s or 30s, based on preliminary statements from witnesses. Police are working to determine the shooter’s identity.

The eight injured victims have been transported to nearby Froedtert Hospital and Children’s Wisconsin, according to reports. Police say the extent of their injuries are unknown. As of Friday evening, Mayfair, located at 2500 N. Mayfair Road, remains an active crime scene and closed until further notice.

For more information, check out coverage from WISN-TV Channel 12, a media partner of BizTimes Milwaukee.

Shortly after Wauwatosa Police provided an update on the incident, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers issued the following statement via Twitter:

Our hearts go out to those who were injured in the shooting at Mayfair Mall today. Kathy and I are thinking of them and their families and wish them a full and speedy recovery. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) November 21, 2020

At 3:53, Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride said in a statement to ABC News that Wauwatosa Police Department was involved in an active shooter incident at Mayfair.

WISN-12 reported at 5:15 that sources have said seven injured victims have been taken to Froedtert Hospital and one victim has been taken to Children’s Wisconsin. Froedtert is the only adult Level I Trauma Center in eastern Wisconsin.

BizTimes Milwaukee received the following statement from Nalissa Wienke, media relations associate at Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin:

“Shortly after 3 p.m. today, Froedtert Hospital and Children’s Wisconsin were notified of a shooting at Mayfair Mall. Both hospitals’ trauma teams were prepared to receive patients. Additional questions should be directed to law enforcement.”

At 3:42 p.m. the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner tweeted that it is not responding to the situation at Mayfair Mall, which means there is no death to investigate.

MCMEO is NOT responding to Mayfair Mall. We are responding to the homicide of an adult male in the 4800 blk of W. Hampton. @MilwaukeePolice investigating. — Medical Examiner (@mkemedexamine) November 20, 2020

Wauwatosa Police Department at 4:31 tweeted they are actively investigating the situation, and referred the public to its social media accounts for updates.

Police are actively investigating an incident at Mayfair Mall. The mall is currently closed. Please use alternate routes to get through the area. For the most accurate information, follow our official social media on Facebook and Twitter. — Wauwatosa Police (WI) (@WauwatosaPD) November 20, 2020

FBI Milwaukee tweeted at 4:13 that it is responding to the situation at Mayfair Mall to “support local law enforcement.” Department of Justice officers are also on the scene, according to reports.

Mayfair’s operator, New York-based Brookfield Properties, issued the following statement Friday evening via the mall’s Facebook page: