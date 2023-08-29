Shell gas station, Dunkin’ Donuts and car wash planned just north of state line in Pleasant Prairie

A Shell gas station, Dunkin’ Donuts drive-through restaurant and a car wash are planned for a site in Pleasant Prairie along the Illinois state line.

The 1.8-acre project site is located at the northeast corner of state Highway 32 (Sheridan Road) and 128th Street (the Wisconsin-Illinois state line) in Pleasant Prairie.

Four existing buildings on the site would be torn down to make way for the development.

The 4,020-square-foot Shell gas station building would include a convenience store and the Dunkin’ Donuts restaurant. The gas station would have 16 fueling positions. A separate 2,200-square-foot building would be for a car wash facility.

The development would create 15 full-time jobs and 10 part-time jobs across two operational shifts.

The developer for the project, Trevor RE LLC, plans to begin construction this fall and complete the project in the spring of 2024.

