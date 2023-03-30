Sheboygan plant closing eliminates 162 jobs

By
Zeeland, Michigan-based MillerKnoll, Inc. is planning to close its Sheboygan facility, according to a WARN notice filed with the state. MillerKnoll produces office furniture, equipment and home furnishings. Its Sheboygan plant is located at 2218 Julson Court. As a result of the plant closing, 162 employees will be permanently laid off by Sept. 29. Some

Ashley Smart
