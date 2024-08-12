Sheboygan County EDC plans to develop subdivision in Plymouth

The Sheboygan County Economic Development Corp.
plans to develop a residential subdivision on a 32-acre site in Plymouth on the west side of Pleasant View Road, across the street from a former Kmart store building.
SCEDC has submitted a rezoning request for the site and says it plans to work with city officials over the next several months to finalize the project’s scope. The project is being planned to start in late 2025 or early 2026.
This will be the third subdivision developed as part of the SCEDC’s housing initiative funded by the Forward Fund, which was created to address the lack of workforce housing in Sheboygan County. Several major employers in Sheboygan County donated funds for the initiative including $2 million donations each from Johnsonville, Kohler Co., Masters Gallery Foods, Inc., and Sargento. Sheboygan County allocated $2 million in federal funds (from the American Rescue Plan Act) for the SCEDC housing program. The program was the subject of a 2022 BizTimes Milwaukee cover story
.
“The SCEDC is committed to helping both our communities and companies grow,” said Brian Doudna
, executive director of the SCEDC. “The Forward Fund is designed to address some of the barriers in the current housing market that started during the Great Recession. Sheboygan County simply needs more single-family housing units that are available and affordable to area residents seeking to purchase a home and also to attract new working families who want to work and live here.”