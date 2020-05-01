Notable LGBTQ Executives: Shawn Gulyas

Category: Notable LGBTQ Executives

Number of years working in your current industry: 34

Number of years with your current company/firm: 1

Undergrad degree/university: BFA Theater, The Ohio State University

Graduate degree/university: MFA Directing, Florida State University

Shawn Gulyas is the thought catalyst at humanworks and chief talent officer for Glendale-based advertising agency BVK. Previously he was vice president of human resources for Bayside-based La Macchia Enterprises Inc. (d.b.a. The Mark Travel Corp.).

“Shawn doesn’t make a difference in organizations. He makes a difference in people, and equips and empowers them to make a difference in their organizations. That’s the sign of a true leader,” said Sarah Marshall, the experience architect and senior manager of communications and engagement for humanworks and BVK.

“Prior to his current role, Shawn invigorated (The Mark Travel Corp.) throughout his 20-plus year run in a human resources role, where he refreshed the company core values and kept them alive,” Marshall said. “Since then, he’s taken on the mission to work with BVK in a similar way as well as refresh the people elements at other organizations through a consultancy, humanworks, beginning with organizations like non-profit Penfield Children’s Center and start-up Front Desk.”

“Shawn looks at organizations through a people lens. He pushes you to be a better you, makes you think and supports you along that journey…He himself is always trying something new, constantly learning about himself and strengthening relationships to establish strong foundations of trust. You want to impress Shawn. You want to work with Shawn. You want to be Shawn’s friend…Ask other local executives that he’s mentored or inspired. Or the people working on his team. Shawn is more than a notable LGBTQ executive…he’s an exceptional human that you simply can’t go without meeting.”