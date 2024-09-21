Milwaukee | Founded: 2018

Industry: Manufacturing

Employees: 16

SharkCrates manufactures and distributes heavy-duty collapsible wood shipping crates designed to streamline and economize the shipping and storage process for various industries.

Where do you see the most opportunities for your company to continue growing?

- Advertisement -

Nate Collins, president: “Until now, we have only produced a very heavy-duty wood shipping crate. We see a huge potential market in a lighter-duty version that comes in at a lower price point. In addition, we continue to evaluate adding a drop-ship warehouse to reduce the freight time to our customers in California, Texas and Florida.”

What’s new at your company and are you planning any major changes in the coming years?

“A few months ago, we launched a ‘first-of-its-kind’ online wood crate configurator that allows customers to design their own crate and submit it to us for a quote. They’re able to choose the type of pallet under the crate, the size of the crate and even add their own logos. In the next few months, we’ll be launching our own pallet collar product. Pallet collars are standard pallets with stackable walls (the collars) that let the customer choose the height of the walls based on the number of collars they stack on top of each other. Our biggest launch will be an all-new lighter weight collapsible crate system in early 2025.”

- Advertisement -

How would you describe your company culture?

“Everyone knows that they can come to management any time with new ideas on how to improve any part of our business. It’s this openness and mutual respect that creates a partnership and keeps us all focused on the company’s success.”