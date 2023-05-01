Serving Milwaukee: How local restaurant groups are dealing with incredibly tight labor market

By
-
A look inside the kitchen at The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Milwaukee.
A look inside the kitchen at The Bridgewater Modern Grill in Milwaukee. Credit: Jake Hill

Restaurants that survived the darkest days of COVID-19 and the restrictions they had to endure during the pandemic are now faced with a different problem: an extremely tight labor market that is making it difficult for many restaurants to operate at full capacity. After recovering from what, for some, was a near-total loss during the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Maredithe Meyer
Maredithe has covered retail, restaurants, entertainment and tourism since 2018. Her duties as associate editor include copy editing, page proofing and managing work flow. Meyer earned a degree in journalism from Marquette University and still enjoys attending men’s basketball games to cheer on the Golden Eagles. Also in her free time, Meyer coaches high school field hockey and loves trying out new restaurants in Milwaukee.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display