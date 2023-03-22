Sephora coming to Kohl’s store on Milwaukee’s south side

Menomonee Falls-based retailer Kohl’s announced Wednesday a roster of 250 new Sephora at Kohl’s locations opening across the United States this year.

Among the new locations is the Kohl’s store in the Point Loomis shopping center at 3737 S. 27th St. on Milwaukee’s south side.

Each of the new Sephora at Kohl’s locations will be 2,500 square feet.

Since fall 2021, Sephora’s shop-in-shops have opened at 600 Kohl’s locations across the country. The 27th Street location will be the 15th Milwaukee-area Kohl’s store to include a Sephora. That’s out of a total 20 store locations in southeastern Wisconsin. A 16th Sephora at Kohl’s location will be added to the area when the retailer opens its small-format store at the HUB640 building in downtown Milwaukee.

“We are making great strides in building a formidable beauty business with the addition of Sephora at Kohl’s,” said Karen Daoust, Kohl’s senior vice president, general manager, Sephora at Kohl’s. “The completion of our 850 stores in 2023 is just the beginning as we look to expand Sephora at Kohl’s to all stores, enhance the customer experience and deliver prestige beauty to our customers across the country.”

The 850 full-sized Sephora at Kohl’s shops feature a fully immersive beauty experience that mimics the look and feel of a freestanding Sephora.

Kohls and Sephora first announced their partnership at the end of 2020. In 2021, the companies introduced the first 200 stores, followed by 400 additional Sephora at Kohl’s locations in 2022. This year’s 250 stores will fulfill the initial goal between both companies of opening 850 Sephora at Kohl’s locations.

Last year, both companies expanded their initial partnership and now aim to create over 1,100 Sephora at Kohl’s locations, citing the initial success of the very first locations.

As a part of this expansion, Kohl’s will open 50 smaller format Sephora shops by the end of 2023, with a plan to roll out to the remainder of the chain by 2025.

Kohl’s is ultimately working to grow the partnership into a $2 billion line of business by 2025 as part of its long-term growth strategy.