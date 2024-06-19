Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
BizTimes MKE Podcast

Sentry Equipment’s Brian Baker on being an ESOP and adding service as a manufacturer

Arthur Thomas
By Arthur Thomas
Learn more about:
Sentry Equipment Corp.Brian Baker
Last updated

Brian Baker, president and CEO of Oconomowoc-based Sentry Equipment Corp., joins BizTimes Media managing editor Arthur Thomas on the podcast. They discuss his journey from finance expert to company leader, how Sentry has expanded from a manufacturer to also a service provider, the benefits and challenges of employee ownership and how the current economy is

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.