Sensient acquires turkish food coloring company

Milwaukee-based Sensient Technologies Corp.
, a manufacturer of colors, flavors and other specialty ingredients, announced Wednesday its acquisition of Gebze, Turkey-based Endemix Dogal Maddeler A.Ş.
(Endemix). Endemix is a vertically integrated natural color and extracts company with customers in the food and beverage markets. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. “The acquisition of Endemix allows Sensient to further expand its vertical integration for key natural colors and add extraction and refining capacity, further strengthening our position as a leading natural color solutions provider,” said Paul Manning
, chairman, president, and CEO of Sensient. “I am excited to welcome the Endemix team to Sensient and to work to capitalize on the robust R&D and supply chain they have developed.” Endemix started out as a technology consulting firm in 2007 and has worked on dozens of research and development products. In 2018, Endemix opened its own research and development center that provided the company with three times as much lab space. The acquisition of Endemix strengthens Sensient’s natural color portfolio capabilities and puts Sensient operations closer to key botanical growing areas, the company said in a news release.