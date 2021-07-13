Sendik’s looking to hire for 275 jobs

Sendik’s Food Market announced plans to hire 275 employees company-wide.

The Milwaukee-based grocer will host a job fair on Wednesday, July 14 at its home office, located at 7225 W. Marcia Road. Sendik’s is hiring at all 17 store locations as well as its warehouse and home office for both full-time and part-time positions.

All candidates that attend the job fair will be interviewed and should sign up for an interview time in advance through Sendik’s website.

Sendik’s offers competitive wages, flexible scheduling and benefits for full and part time employees, including a 10% associate discount, paid time off, scholarship awards, 401(k) plan and annual bonus.

Sendik’s joins several groups in the local food, hospitality and entertainment sectors that are staffing up as business ramps back up to pre-pandemic levels.

Earlier this week, Potawatomi Hotel & Casino announced plans to hire 150 employees across multiple departments. Potawatomi will host a job fair Thursday, July 22. Other employers that have hosted hiring events in recent weeks include Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, Saz’s Hospitality Group, the Milwaukee Brewers, Summerfest and Wisconsin State Fair.