Semifinalists named for 2024 Governor’s Business Plan Contest

A group of 52 semi-finalists from across the state is moving forward in this year’s Governor’s Business Plan Contest. Out of those 52 semi-finalists, who were selected by an independent panel of 70 judges, 18 are companies representing southeastern Wisconsin.

Semi-finalists are broken into four categories: advanced manufacturing, business services, information technology and life sciences. Within those categories, plans range from industrial automation ideas to medical device and diagnosis innovation, and from food and beverage innovation to technologies to improve use of water and land.

Business representing southeastern Wisconsin include:

“Trends reflected in the top 52 entries match up well with Wisconsin’s traditional and emerging strengths,” said Gary Frings, chairman of the Wisconsin Technology Council. “Good ideas come from all high-growth sectors of the economy and from all corners of the state.”

The 52 entries competing in phase two of the contest will write 1,000-word executive summaries. Each summary describes the core product or service, defines the customer base, estimates the size of the market, identifies competition, lists members of the management team, and provides key financial data.

About two-dozen plans will tape a 15-minute pitch deck for judges in phase three of the contest. The top 12 contestants will give live presentations at the annual Wisconsin Entrepreneurs’ Conference in June.

Sponsors are contributing cash, office space, legal assistance, accounting, marketing, social media management and more. About $2.8 million in cash and in-kind prizes have been awarded throughout the history of the Governor’s Business Plan Contest.