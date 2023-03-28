See photos of J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard at American Family Field

The Milwaukee Brewers home opener on April 3 will also mark the public grand opening of American Family Field’s newest restaurant concept:J. Leinenkugel’s Barrel Yard.

Chippewa Falls-based Jacob Leinenkugel Brewing Co. announced plans for the brewery, bar and restaurant in December and has spent the past few months renovating space – formerly home to the Brewers-operated Restaurant to be Named Later – overlooking left field.

Members of the local media got a first look at the space and menu items Tuesday morning and heard from Leinenkugel and Brewers officials.

“This has been a journey and labor of love for sure,” said Tony Bugher, who recently took over from his uncle, Dick Leinenkugel, as president of the sixth generation family-operated brewer. “When we made the public announcement late last year, we were standing in a construction zone and now look where we are today.”

Visible from the entrance of the space, the Barrel Yard’s three-barrel brewing system designed to craft specialty beers that will be available only at American Family Field. One of those brews will be discontinued fan favorite Leinie’s Red Lager, which will return this fall or winter as a remastered recipe using dry hops. Leinie’s Red was the first beer to come out of the company’s seven-barrel pilot system in Chippewa Falls and opened the door to producing craft beer.

“That is what we’re hoping to do with the pilot system here at American Family Field at the Barrel Yard, brew new beers, new innovation and bring them to our beer drinkers statewide and hopefully nationwide,” John Leinenkugel, brand ambassador and fifth-generation family member.

Two other beers that will make their debut on April 3 is a cherry gose and an IPA.

As for the Barrel Yard’s food menu, fans can expect Wisconsin favorites made with high-quality ingredients, cooked fresh in-house – under the leadership of executive chef Loren Rue.

“From our pressure-fried chicken to our amazing prime rib blend burgers to our sharables, there has been a lot of thought that has gone into this and I’m super proud of my team and all of the people who have worked to bring this menu and concept to reality,” said Rue.