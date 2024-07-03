See photos: Northwestern Mutual’s ‘Cooking with Bernie’ event

Northwestern Mutual recently partnered with the Milwaukee Brewers and Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin to host the first-ever ‘Cooking with Bernie,’ an event aimed at providing healthy food to local families affected by childhood cancer.

Bernie Brewer, the official mascot of the Milwaukee Brewers, led children from the Ronald McDonald House in preparing healthy homemade cracker jacks, a nutritious twist on the classic baseball snack.

The event was part of Northwestern Mutual’s ongoing commitment to supporting families affected by childhood cancer. Since 2013, Northwestern Mutual has donated over $1 million to RMHC. Additionally, Northwestern Mutual employees have dedicated 7,000 hours to supplying kids and their families with dinners, lunches and make-ahead meals through its partnership with RMHC.