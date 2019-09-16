See photos inside new Cambria Hotel in downtown Milwaukee

The Cambria Hotel in downtown Milwaukee opened its doors in late August with the aim of attracting the younger crowd and offering hotel amenities that are unique in the area.

The 132-room hotel at 503 N. Plankinton Ave. began taking reservations on Aug. 20, though its grand opening won’t be held until this fall. It is the first of a number of new downtown hotels that will open its doors in the coming year or two.

“The secret sauce to the Cambria is the millennials,” said Tara Wurtz, director of sales and marketing for the downtown hotel. “Some of the things we have in here are becoming rarer and rarer to find downtown, and I can honestly hang my hat on the fact there is no other hotel that can come close to what we’re offering, from top to bottom.”

Chicago-based Murphy Development Group LLC developed the ground-up project, and Raleigh, North Carolina-based Concord Hospitality is managing it.

The Cambria includes 77 king rooms, 50 double queen rooms and five suites. Its features include Bluetooth-equipped mirrors, hardwood guestroom floors, a first-floor pool, a fitness center, an outdoor courtyard, a 1,500-square-foot dividable meeting room and a full-service bar and restaurant.

It also has a local twist that reminds guests they’re staying in Milwaukee. Wall artwork in the guestrooms was created by a local artist and draws inspiration from Lake Michigan. And Wurtz said the outdoor court is named McGuire’s Court, in reference to former Marquette University basketball coach Al McGuire. The restaurant, known as 414 Bar + Kitchen, has local craft beers on tap.