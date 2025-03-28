Log In
Around Town Galleries

See photos: Horizon’s annual Matters of the Heart Gala

Maredithe Meyer
By Maredithe Meyer
Horizon Home Care & Hospice

Milwaukee-based Horizon Home Care & Hospice recently hosted its 18th annual Matters of the Heart Gala at The Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee.

The event raised $150,000 — topping last year’s total by $10,000 — directly benefiting the grief resource center’s vital programs.

“An Evening at the Derby” was the theme of this year’s gala, featuring an appearance by a miniature horse named Iddy Biddy, performances by The WhiskeyBelles, horse races and a drum circle led by Horizon’s music therapists. The night also honored three recipients of the Touching Lives Award, highlighting the impact of compassionate care.

