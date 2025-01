Marcus Theatres hosted a VIP event for the premiere of “Green and Gold,” the story of a Wisconsin farmer struggling to keep his farm in 1993.

Held at the Marcus Majestic Cinema, the event included a farm-to-table tailgate theme and meet-and-greets by several of the film’s stars as well as its producers and directors Anders and Davin Lindwall and 1993 Packers legend Frank Winters.