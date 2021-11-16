See photos from TEMPO Milwaukee’s 16th annual Leadership Event

TEMPO Milwaukee recently hosted its 16th annual Leadership Event, drawing more than 1,100 business and community leaders to the Wisconsin Center in downtown Milwaukee.

The event, entitled “Digging Deep: Nurturing the Winner Within,” featured a keynote discussion with olympian and entrepreneur Allyson Felix.

Felix is a five-time Olympian and the most decorated U.S. track and field Olympian in history, with seven gold medals, three silver and one bronze. Earlier this year, she launched her own footwear company Saysh, offering products “designed for and by women.” The move followed her departure from longtime sponsor Nike, which she accused of refusing to guarantee salary protection for pregnant athletes. Felix gave birth to her daughter Camryn in 2018.

“My daughter Camryn reminds me to never stop fighting for what is right and to continue to strive for greatness in all areas,” said Felix in a statement. “TEMPO’s annual Leadership Event showcases the amazing things women accomplish when we come together and support each other. It’s an honor to be among leaders who passionately pursue their own goals and encourage one another along the way.”

This year’s event, presented by Baird, included a Small Business Showcase, highlighting dozens of self-care products and services from local businesses.

Milwaukee-based TEMPO claims to be the largest professional women’s group in the state, with almost 800 members representing diverse industries, functions and companies throughout southeastern Wisconsin. The organization serves its membership of executive, senior, C-level and emerging women leaders through educational programming, professional development, networking and mentoring.