See photos from BizExpo 2023

Hundreds of Milwaukee-area professionals and business leaders convened at BizTimes Media’s 17th BizExpo on Monday to network and gain insight on leadership, business growth and culture.

Southeastern Wisconsin’s largest business-to-business event returned in-person this year after being held virtually in 2020, followed by a two-year hiatus.

BizExpo 2023, held at the Brookfield Conference Center, kicked off with keynote presentation by Tim Kight, national speaker and founder and CEO of Focus 3. Kight’s presentation provided tools and a mindset to be intentional about the way leaders think, make decisions and take action. Ixonia Bank was the keynote sponsor for the session.

The day continued with 12 business strategy seminars focused on best practices to help owners and leaders run their businesses better. Topics included leadership, productivity, workforce development, marketing, social media, sales growth, planning, and technology. Seminar sponsors included: The 20 MSP, Blackhawk Capital Partners, Johnson Financial Group, Lauber Business Partners, Living as a Leader, MC Services, We Energies.

One of the seminars was a live recording of Leadership Lens, a monthly BizTimes Media podcast with Marquette University president Michael Lovell and BizTimes managing editor Arthur Thomas. The discussion featured Omar Shaikh, a partner in 3rd Street Market Hall and owner of Carnevor Steakhouse in Milwaukee.

The event’s centerpiece was the exhibit floor, where dozens of businesses – from commercial banks to catering companies – were available to speak with attendees and market their products and services.