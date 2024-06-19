See photos: Barrett Lo unveils plans for Southridge Mall development

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development
unveiled detailed plans Tuesday for up to 675 apartments that it plans to build at Southridge Mall in Greendale.
The apartments will be built at the site of the mall's former Boston Store, which will be razed, to make way for the Barrett Lo development.
“Our vision for this project is to activate Southridge Mall as a destination where visitors
and residents alike can enjoy the great shopping experience of the mall paired with the
premier lifestyle and community that this development will offer,” said Rick Barrett
, founder of BLVD, in a press release. “We’re thankful for the shared vision and collaboration of the Greendale Board of Trustees in making this beautiful development possible.”
Construction for the project will be divided into four phases. Phase one will consist of approximately 230 residencies, the release says. The second phase will consist of 175 residencies, followed by 155 residencies in the third phase and 115 residencies in the fourth and final phase.
The development will also include about 20,000 square feet of new retail space.
The apartments will center around a village green and exterior plaza space allowing for community attractions, events and connectivity between the mall and the new apartment community, the release says.
Amenities for the development include a pool, fitness center, club lounge, dog spa, golf simulator and co-working space.
“Today's design unveiling is an exciting culmination of over two years of work to establish the architectural vision and design potential of the Southridge Mall redevelopment,” said Craig Pryde, principal at KTGY
, the project's Chicago architect. “Mall redevelopment presents a unique opportunity to revitalize existing retail assets within communities, bringing in housing, new retail, and recreation in a strategic way. We’re grateful for the continued partnership with BLVD and the Village of Greendale to provide a concept for this urban community and bring the vision to reality.”
BLVD reached an agreement with the village to redevelop the former Boston Store in 2021, but plans have been held up in part due to decades-old covenants on the Southridge Mall properties that prohibit developments like BLVD's from being built at the mall site.
When asked for comment on the status of the property's covenants and the project's zoning, BLVD deferred to the Village of Greendale. Village officials could not immediately be reached for comment.
BLVD also is the developer behind The Couture, the 322-unit apartment tower on Milwaukee's lakefront that is nearing completion. The firm has also proposed up to 918 apartments at the former Boston Store site at Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa
.