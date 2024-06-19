Logout
Subscribe
Login
Login
Become an Insider
Real Estate

See photos: Barrett Lo unveils plans for Southridge Mall development

Hunter Turpin
By Hunter Turpin
Rendering from KTGY
Learn more about:
Barrett Lo Visionary DevelopmentKTGYRick Barrett
Last updated

Milwaukee-based Barrett Lo Visionary Development unveiled detailed plans Tuesday for up to 675 apartments that it plans to build at Southridge Mall in Greendale. The apartments will be built at the site of the mall’s former Boston Store, which will be razed, to make way for the Barrett Lo development. “Our vision for this project

Already a subscriber? Log in

To continue reading this article ...

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Learn More and Become an Insider
  • Critical Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business news and analysis updated daily.
  • 16 issues per year delivered in print or digitally
  • Unlimited access to all insider only content on our website, on any device.
  • Free email alerts.
  • Extra bonus issues (STUFF and Giving Guide)
  • Discounted in-person event registration

Click here to purchase a sharable paywall bypass link for this Insider-only article.

What's New

BizPeople

Submit a BizPeople

Share new hires, promotions and employee accolades with the region's business leaders.

Learn More

Sponsored Content

Up-to-the-minute business news, thoughtful analysis and valuable strategic insights for Milwaukee and Southeastern Wisconsin business leaders.

Copyright © 2024 BizTimes - Milwaukee Business News. All Rights Reserved.