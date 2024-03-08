Logout
Manufacturing

Sargento cuts ties with supplier after receiving cheese possibly contaminated with listeria

Ashley Smart
By Ashley Smart
Sargento's headquarters in Plymouth. Image courtesy of Sargento.
Last updated

Plymouth-based Sargento Foods has ended its relationship with Modesto, California-based Rizo-Lopez Foods after the company supplied Sargento with cheese possibly affected by a listeria outbreak.

Rizo-Lopez Foods, a provider of Mexican-style cheeses and sour creams, voluntarily recalled over 50 products on Tuesday because they “have the potential to be contaminated with “Listeria monocytogenes,” an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Rizo-Lopez Foods provided Sargento Foods with Cotija cheese impacted by the recall. Following an investigation, Sargento determined the recall impacted a “limited amount” of its Food Service and Ingredients products. No Sargento-branded products have been impacted by the recall.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Sargento immediately made the decision to voluntarily recall the products that were supplied by Rizo-Lopez Foods and products that were packaged on the same lines,” according to a statement from the company. “Sargento also terminated its relationship with Rizo-Lopez Foods and immediately notified its affected business customers.”

