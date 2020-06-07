Category: Notable Women in Construction and Design

Sandra Pope has been in the design and construction industry for 20 years. As the owner of Hartland-based SJ Pope Design & Renovations she has transformed indoor and outdoor living spaces throughout southeastern Wisconsin with one goal in mind- to satisfy customers.

A significant portion of her business is focused on renovation and new construction lakefront properties throughout Waukesha County. The company offers new construction and remodeling services for the residential market. They specialize in kitchen renovations, bathroom remodels, lower level remodels, indoor and outdoor living spaces, new homes, garages, sun rooms, finishing, painting, countertops and cabinets.

The company offers free consultations, and prides itself on its ability to deliver quality services on time and on budget.

According to Peter Pope, Sandra’s husband and general contractor for SJ Pope Design & Renovations, 100 percent of the company’s new business comes from client referrals. That’s a testament to the satisfactory service they offer, he said.

“Even with periodic downturns and hard-hit recessions throughout the construction industry, Sandy’s business has never been affected and never relied on marketing,” Peter Pope said. “She takes a unique approach to making every renovation project and process enjoyable and low stress for every client.”