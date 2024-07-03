Samantha Dietel joins BizTimes Milwaukee as reporter

Samantha Dietel has joined BizTimes Milwaukee as a reporter to cover the health care, education and nonprofit beats.

Dietel is a recent graduate of the University of Missouri, with a degree in journalism.

During her time as a student at Mizzou, Dietel worked as a reporter for the Columbia Missourian covering education and state government, producing weekly legislative coverage at the state capital in Jefferson City. During the fall of 2023 she served as a reporting intern for the States Newsroom in Washington D.C. covering the federal government.

Dietel has won multiple journalism awards from the Northeastern Wisconsin Scholastic Press Association and the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.

She is a graduate of West Bend West High School.