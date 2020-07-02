Ryan Braun sells condo at Kilbourn Tower

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun recently sold his condo at Kilbourn Tower in downtown Milwaukee for $1 million, according to state records.

The condo, located on the building’s 21st floor, was sold by The RB and LB TIC Trust, according to state records. The address for the trust is in Granada Hills, California, which is where Braun went to high school. The registered agent for the trust is Joe Braun, Ryan Braun’s father.

Braun purchased the Kilbourn Tower condo in 2013 for $635,500. The condo has an assessed value of $714,400, according to city records.

He sold it to the Richard G. D’Orazio Revocable Trust, according to state records.

Chris Corley of Corley Real Estate was the listing agent for the condo sale.

Braun is in the final year of his contract with the Brewers, though his contract includes a mutual option for 2021 that would keep him on the team if both he and the Brewers executed it.

Kilbourn Tower is a 33-story condominium tower, built in 2005 at 923 E. Kilbourn Ave. at the southwest corner of Kilbourn and Prospect avenues. The building is located just north of the University Club Tower.