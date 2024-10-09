Rust-Oleum plans office building in Pleasant Prairie

Vernon Hills, Illinois-basedplans to build a 32,000-square-foot office building at its Pleasant Prairie manufacturing plant site. The single-story building would be built just northeast of the spray paint and wood stain manufacturer's existing Pleasant Prairie facility at 8105 95th St., according to an application filed with the Village of Pleasant Prairie. Rust-Oleum's existing facility is about 200,000 square feet and owned by the company, according to Kenosha County records. The facility would be used by about 75 full-time employees working in supporting operations, the application says, and include conference, meeting and lab spaces. Rust-Oleum's headquarters will not be moving from Vernon Hills, according to the application. The company currently has other manufacturing facilities around the United States and in Europe. A floor plan shows that the new building will include spaces for product development and testing like a color lab and spray booths. The company did not respond to a request for comment.