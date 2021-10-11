Roundy’s wants to hire 1,000 in Wisconsin

Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. announced that it is “looking to” hire more than 1,000 employees for its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market grocery stores in Wisconsin. The company will host a hiring event at all of its 106 stores in the state on Wednesday, Oct. 13, from 1-4 p.m.

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co.

Roundy’s said it is looking to fill full-time and part-time positions throughout its store operations. Hired candidates can begin working in as little as three days, the company said.

“Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market teams are preparing for holiday celebrations across all of our stores,” said Roundy’s spokesman James Hyland. “As a leading retailer and employer in the state, we recognize the individuality of our team members, that’s why we offer a robust collection of benefits, tools, and opportunities for our associates to build their own career pathways.”