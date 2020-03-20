Roundy’s to hire 2,500 in Wisconsin

Milwaukee-based Roundy’s Supermarkets Inc. announced today that it plans to hire up to 2,500 people to work at its Pick ‘n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin.

Grocery stores in America have seen a surge in business during the coronavirus pandemic as shoppers have flocked to stores to stock up on food and other necessities, including toilet paper. More people are staying home for meals as social distancing requirements have banned gatherings of 10 or more in Wisconsin and restaurants in the state are only permitted to offer take-out or delivery service.

Roundy’s says it needs help in all positions and all shifts at its 106 stores in Wisconsin, including full-time, part-time and salaried management positions.

Roundy’s is a wholly owned subsidiary of Cincinnati-based The Kroger Co. It has nearly 100 Pick ‘n Save stores in Wisconsin and 10 Metro Market stores.

Kroger has hired more than 2,000 people in the last week to keep up with increased demand from the coronavirus outbreak, CEO Rodney McMullen told CNBC on Tuesday. The company, the largest supermarket chain in the U.S, currently has more than 10,000 openings for positions across plants, warehouses and stores, McMullen said.

Roundy’s recently changed its store hours to be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. until further notice. The company said the additional hours will give store employees extra time to clean and sanitize the stores and restock shelves.

The company also announced senior shopping hours from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. each day to help support the shopping needs of the elderly and those with underlying health concerns.