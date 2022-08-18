Rogers Behavioral Health names next president and CEO

Dr. John Boyd
will be the next president and chief executive officer of Rogers Behavioral Health System
with current president and CEO Pat Hammer
announcing plans to retire.
Boyd, currently the CEO of the Rogers’ Hospital division, will take over as system CEO on Oct. 1. Hammer plans to retire in May 2023.
“The board was incredibly impressed by the caliber of candidates and believe that John is the right individual to lead the Rogers organization into its next phase of growth,” said Rick Andritsch, chair of the Rogers board. “We are extremely optimistic about the future of Rogers and our mission under John’s leadership.”
Boyd joined Rogers in January from California-based Sutter Health, where he served in a variety of roles including as CEO for mental health and addiction care services. He holds a master of health administration degree from the University of Southern California and a doctorate in psychology from California School of Professional Psychology.
“I thank Pat for his strong leadership and support and wish him all the best in his upcoming retirement,” Boyd said. “I also extend my heartfelt appreciation to the board of directors for their rigor throughout the selection process and for this opportunity to serve as Rogers’ next president and CEO.”
Hammer will help with the transition over the next few months and stay on in a consultative role focused on strategic planning, growth, and development.
Over more than 10 years leading Rogers, Hammer helped the organization transition from a southeastern Wisconsin organization to a national provider that will soon offer services in 10 states. In Wisconsin, Rogers also expanded its inpatient, residential and outpatient services and opened the Laddish Co. Foundation Center and the Rogers Research Center. The organization also established a charitable giving fund.
“I extend my 100% support to John and the senior leadership team during this period of transition,” Hammer said. “I hope the very best for John and wish him a long and successful tenure as our new leader. I am excited about the future of Rogers as we enter this next era of success.”