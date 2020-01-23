Roger Waters of Pink Floyd coming to Fiserv Forum

2020 tour to stop in 31 cities in U.S. and Canada

Former Pink Floyd co-founder, bassist and vocalist Roger Waters will perform in the round at Fiserv Forum on Saturday, Aug. 22.

The show is part of his 2020 “This Is Not A Drill” tour across North America, which stops in 31 cities in the U.S. and Canada starting July 8. Waters’ last toured the U.S. in 2017 during his worldwide Us + Them tour.

Rogers helped start English rock band Pink Floyd in 1965, and later became known as the group’s creative leader. He has produced a number of solo albums and tours since leaving Pink Floyd in the 1985.

Tickets for the Milwaukee show will go on sale to the general public on Jan. 31, and are available on Fiserv Forum’s website.

