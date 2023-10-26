Rockwell, Microsoft expand partnership with generative AI

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. is expanding its partnership with Microsoft Corp. “to accelerate automation design and development through generative artificial intelligence,” according to an announcement on Thursday.
The two companies do have a longstanding relationship. The first outcome of the expanded partnership will be the addition of Microsoft’s Azure Open AI service into Rockwell’s FactoryTalk Design Studio.
Rockwell and Microsoft say the addition will “deliver industry-first capabilities accelerating time-to-market for their customers building industrial automation systems.”
“Rockwell’s decade-long relationship with Microsoft illustrates our ongoing commitment to providing best-of-breed solutions that empower customers and support our shared vision of driving industries forward through innovation and collaboration,” said Blake Moret, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation. “Together, we're not just addressing current market needs; we're shaping the future of technology in industrial automation.”
The initial addition of generative AI to FactoryTalk Design Studio will allow engineers to generate code using natural language prompts, automate routine tasks, improve design efficiency, accelerate learning and development, and make it easier to find relevant information from collections.
The companies also see potential applications in quality management, failure mode analysis and training of frontline manufacturing workers.
“The explosive growth and interest in artificial intelligence is driving organizations to partner with Microsoft as a trusted cloud and AI provider,” said Judson Althoff, executive vice president and chief commercial officer at Microsoft. “I am pleased to further strengthen our longstanding relationship with Rockwell by combining its expertise in industrial automation with Microsoft’s generative AI technology to help industrial professionals expedite the creation of complex control systems, optimize the efficiency of their operations, and spur greater innovation across industrial organizations.”