Rockwell, Microsoft expand partnership with generative AI

By
-
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee headquarters.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation Inc. is expanding its partnership with Microsoft Corp. “to accelerate automation design and development through generative artificial intelligence,” according to an announcement on Thursday. The two companies do have a longstanding relationship. The first outcome of the expanded partnership will be the addition of Microsoft’s Azure Open AI service into Rockwell’s FactoryTalk

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.
