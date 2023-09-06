Rockwell Automation to acquire Canadian robotics company

By
-
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee headquarters.

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, a maker of industrial automation and digital transformation products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ontario, Canada-based Clearpath Robotics, a provider of autonomous robotics for industrial applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition of Clearpath Robotics will allow Rockwell to “supercharge” its efforts in creating autonomous mobile robots

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.
Linkedin Mail Twitter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display