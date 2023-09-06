Rockwell Automation to acquire Canadian robotics company

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation
, a maker of industrial automation and digital transformation products, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Ontario, Canada-based Clearpath Robotics
, a provider of autonomous robotics for industrial applications. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
The acquisition of Clearpath Robotics will allow Rockwell to “supercharge” its efforts in creating autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), according to a press release from the company.
"Autonomous production logistics will transform the workflow throughout a manufacturing plant, enabling substantial reductions in cost and greater operational efficiency," according to the release.
Clearpath’s OTTO Motors Division offers AMRs and fleet management and navigation software. This suite of offerings increases throughput and reduces costs by ensuring components and subassemblies are in place when needed and by transporting finished goods to a truck or warehouse upon completion.
Combined with Rockwell’s continuing work in fixed robotic arms solutions and programmable logic controllers (PLCs), the addition of OTTO Motors’ AMR capabilities will create a complete portfolio of advanced material handling solutions, Rockwell said.
[caption id="attachment_493493" align="alignleft" width="169"] Blake Moret
Blake Moret
“Rockwell and Clearpath together will simplify the difficult and labor-intensive task of moving materials and product through an orchestrated and safe system to optimize operations throughout the entire manufacturing facility,” said Blake Moret
, chairman and chief executive officer of Rockwell Automation. “The combination of autonomous robots and PLC-based line control has long been a dream of plant managers in industries as diverse as automotive and consumer packaged goods. With Clearpath, Rockwell is uniquely positioned to make that dream a reality across virtually all discrete and hybrid verticals, optimizing planning, operations, and the workforce.”
Data from Interact Analysis shows the market for AMRs in manufacturing is expected to grow about 30% per year over the next five years, with an estimated market size of $6.2 billion by 2027. This acquisition is expected to contribute a percentage point to Rockwell’s fiscal 2024 revenue growth.
The acquisition will be funded by a portion of the proceeds from the sale of Rockwell’s investment in PTC
. The deal is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2023.