Rockwell Automation planning acquisition of Denmark manufacturer

Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation,
a maker of software and products used in production and automation across several manufacturing industries, will acquire Bronderslev, Denmark-based CUBIC,
a manufacturer of enclosures for all types of electrical switchboards. Rockwell announced Monday it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the company but declined to comment on purchase price at this time. “CUBIC’s innovative motor control solutions strengthen our portfolio of leading intelligent motor control technologies,” said Bob Buttermore,
vice president and general manager of Rockwell’s Power Control Business. “We are pleased to welcome a talented team with specialized expertise in structural design, power systems and global standards.” Rockwell said CUBIC’s modular systems combined with Rockwell's intelligent devices and industry expertise will benefit customers by offering faster time to market, enabling broader plant-wide applications for intelligent motor control, and generating smart data to increase sustainability and productivity. The acquisition will also allow Rockwell to expand its network for intelligent motor control offerings in Asia, Europe and Latin America, the company said. “Joining Rockwell will enable us to expand our relationships and accelerate our global growth,” said Jacob Moller Knudsen,
CEO of CUBIC. “This is a perfect match that will allow us to offer our customers the best solutions going forward.” After the sale closes, CUBIC will report to Rockwell’s Power Control Business in the Intelligent Devices operating segment. CUBIC is expected to report more than $75 million in sales in fiscal year 2022, which ended Sept. 30. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approval and is expected to close by the end of 2022.