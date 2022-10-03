Rockwell Automation planning acquisition of Denmark manufacturer

By
Ashley Smart
-
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee headquarters.
Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation, a maker of software and products used in production and automation across several manufacturing industries, will acquire Bronderslev, Denmark-based CUBIC, a manufacturer of enclosures for all types of electrical switchboards. Rockwell announced…

Ashley Smart
Ashley covers startups, technology and manufacturing for BizTimes. She was previously the managing editor of the News Graphic and Washington County Daily News. In past reporting roles, covering education at The Waukesha Freeman, she received several WNA awards. She is a UWM graduate. In her free time, Ashley enjoys watching independent films, tackling a new recipe in the kitchen and reading a good book.

