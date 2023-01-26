Rockwell Automation adding $200 million to its sales outlook amid improving supply chains

By
-
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation's Milwaukee headquarters.

Rockwell Automation increased its top and bottom-line outlook for its 2023 fiscal year, citing a gradual improvement in supply chains. The Milwaukee-based maker of automation equipment and software now expects its reported sales to increase between 10% and 14% for the year, up from an expected 7.5% to 11.5% increase at the start of the

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Sign up for BizTimes Daily Alerts

Stay up-to-date on the people, companies and issues that impact business in Milwaukee and Southeast Wisconsin

Arthur Thomas
Arthur covers banking and finance and the economy at BizTimes while also leading special projects as an associate editor. He also spent five years covering manufacturing at BizTimes. He previously was managing editor at The Waukesha Freeman. He is a graduate of Carroll University and did graduate coursework at Marquette. A native of southeastern Wisconsin, he is also a nationally certified gymnastics judge and enjoys golf on the weekends.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display