Rob Jacques promoted to CEO of West Bend Insurance Co.

Rob Jacques
has been promoted to president of property and casualty insurer West Bend Insurance Company
, the company announced today.
Jacques, who has worked with the company for more than 24 years, was named president in October of 2022. He will now hold both the president and CEO titles.
Jacques replaces Kevin Steiner
, who has served as CEO of the company since 2009.
"Working alongside Kevin has been an extraordinary journey. His profound impact on our company, community, and the insurance sector at large is truly remarkable," said Jacques. "With the support of our exceptional team of officers and leaders, I am eager to continue fostering strong relationships with our agency partners and caring for our dedicated team of over 1,600 associates."
Formerly known as West Bend Mutual Insurance Company
, the company earlier this year rebranded as West Bend Insurance Company as part of a change in its organizational structure from a mutual insurance company to a mutual holding company-owned stock insurance company.
Founded in 1894, West Bend Insurance Co. now offers property and casualty insurance coverage in 14 states and offers surety coverage nationwide.