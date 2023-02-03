RNC leaders discuss next steps, business opportunities for 2024 convention

There are still 17 months to go before the 2024 Republican National Convention comes to Milwaukee, but the GOP and local organizers are already laying the groundwork to bring upwards of 45,000 visitors to the city for the four-day event.

Local officials and Republican leadership gathered Thursday to provide an update on fundraising efforts and opportunities for local businesses to cash in on the estimated $168 million to $280 million economic impact on the city and state economy. “That’s the basket that every entrepreneur oughta be holding out to try to take advantage of,” said Steve King, CEO of the MKE 2024 Host Committee. “… Nobody is looking to make this city red or blue, we’re going to make the city green.” King was joined at the press conference by GOP chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, MKE 2024 Host Committee chair Reince Priebus and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.

“There’s going to be plenty of opportunities between now and May or June of 2024, and those opportunities are going to be widespread,” King told BizTimes Milwaukee.

In an effort to extend the influx of dollars over the region, the nonpartisan local host committee and the party’s soon-to-be-assembled convention planning team is looking to recruit diverse and minority-owned businesses to contract as vendors for the convention, King said.

“There are going to be advantages provided through our RFPs for historically underserved businesses … and we’ll be working with the city of Milwaukee to come up with protocols for those RFPs,” he said.

The local host committee has begun meeting with minority business leaders and chamber groups and plans to hold quarterly meetings for businesses to learn more about contract opportunities and voice questions or concerns.

RFPs through the local host committee will soon be available through its newly launched, (but not-yet-public) website, while RFPs through the party’s national convention committee won’t come online until the second or third quarter of this year, said King.

The local host committee is already making inroads with the Milwaukee business community, having retained marketing agency Zizzo Group to design its website and commercial interior design firm Coakley Brothers to provide its office furniture.