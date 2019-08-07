RMB Capital combining Milwaukee-area offices at new Wauwatosa location

15 employees will move into new office Aug. 19

Alex Zank
Oakwood Center
Oakwood Center, 10361 W. Innovation Drive, Wauwatosa. (Courtesy: Loopnet)

Chicago-based RMB Capital is combining its two Milwaukee-area offices under one roof at the Oakwood Center building in the Milwaukee County Research Park in Wauwatosa, the investment advisory firm announced Wednesday.

Effective Monday, Aug. 19, 15 employees will move into the company’s new regional office at 10361 W. Innovation Drive, Suite 350, according to a news release. The firm’s wealth-management team is currently located in Wauwatosa at 2323 N. Mayfair Road while its fixed-income team is located in Brookfield at 13890 Bishops Drive.

“(The move) will be helpful in fostering our culture, and hopefully encouraging our clients to drop in and see us,” Richard Burridge Jr., founding partner, chief executive officer and co-chief investment officer of RMB Capital, said in the release. “Centralizing our operations here also helps us efficiently manage our overhead, which is important since we pride ourselves on being good stewards of capital.”

RMB Capital’s businesses include wealth management, family office services, asset management and retirement plan consulting. The firm established a presence in the Milwaukee area in 2017 after combining with Jacobus Wealth Management. Then in 2018, it combined with JB Investment Management, a fixed income-focused investment firm.

It has other offices in Lake Forest and Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois; Denver; Jackson Hole, Wyoming; Minneapolis; New York; St. Joseph, Michigan; and Washington, D.C.

Oakwood Center is a four-story, roughly 67,200-square-foot building. Its features include surface parking and executive underground parking, a newly renovated lobby and common areas and an outside patio.

