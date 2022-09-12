Riverfront bar, collection of restaurants planned at Associated Bank’s River Center building in downtown Milwaukee

The newly renovated Associated Bank River Center
building at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave. in downtown Milwaukee will soon feature a riverfront bar, coffee shop and a marketplace of quick-service dining concepts.
The Green Bay-based bank on Monday announced it has teamed up with Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality
to roll out a new food and beverage program for the 28-story office tower, which has been undergoing renovations since 2016.
Planned food and beverage offerings include:
- The Vault Bar - Handcrafted cocktails, an upscale wine list, and floor-to-ceiling views of and outdoor seating along the Milwaukee River.
- Toro Tacos & Bowls - Asian-Latin inspired taqueria serving tacos and bowls with fresh ingredients. Its menu includes an elote ramen bowl; cauliflower tacos with avocado, grilled corn, gochujang, pickled onions and pepitas; and Korean pork tacos with hoisin, cilantro lime crema, sesame and kimchi slaw.
- On Rye - Soups and hand-made sandwiches -- specializing in carved-to-order pastrami and corn beef -- on fresh baked breads with spreads and sauces.
- KnockBox Coffee & Market - On-the-go Stone Creek Coffee, local pastries and breakfast sandwiches.
The full slate of River Center dining options is targeted to open in the spring 2023. Toro Tacos & Bowls is now operating a pop-up taco stand in the River Center’s atrium on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
"Not only are we offering new options for workers returning to the office, but our work at the River Center is also helping to revitalize use of a key piece of Milwaukee’s beautiful riverfront," said David Knight, senior vice president and director of real estate at Associated Bank. "We hope our guests – whether they be workers, residents or travelers visiting our great city – find moments of joy and excitement imbibing and dining at the new River Center in the epicenter of this great city.”
F Street Hospitality designed the concepts and menus and will oversee operations for the new restaurants and bar at the River Center as well as offer special events and catering for businesses within the tower. The company operates several local restaurants and event venues such as Pizza Man, Timmers Resort and Bottle House 42.
"F Street Hospitality is thrilled to work alongside Associated Bank to bring innovative, fresh food options to Milwaukee," said Adam Miller, executive chef at F Street. "Between these four new concepts, there will be something for everyone and every occasion."
Associated Bank
purchased the 28-story Milwaukee Center building, at 111 E. Kilbourn Ave., in 2016 and renamed it the Associated Bank River Center. The tower is connected to Associated’s private client services building, Saint Kate – The Arts Hotel and The Pabst Theater. The newly renovated building also features a 100+ person state-of-the-art conference facility, a tech lounge and health club. To date, the building is nearly 80% occupied.
Early this year, Associated opened
the Center for Professional Development on the third floor. In partnership with ALIVE Milwaukee
, the center offers a dedicated space to foster advancement toward a diverse and inclusive Milwaukee community and houses and supports several leading nonprofit organizations and community initiatives.