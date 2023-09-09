Rite-Hite plans to demolish 110-year-old building near its HQ

By
-
222 W. Freshwater Way. Image from LoopNet

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Rite-Hite is requesting approval to tear down a 110-year-old, 204,323-square-foot building at 222 W. Freshwater Way near its new corporate headquarters campus in the Walker’s Point neighborhood, according to a raze permit application filed with the city. The vacant, triangular-shaped building, which is mostly 8 stories tall but a portion of it is

Want to Read the Entire Article?

Become a BizTimes Insider today and get immediate access to our subscriber-only content and much more.

Become an Insider Now

Already an Insider? Log In

Or purchase a bypass link here

Hunter Turpin
http://www.biztimes.com
Hunter covers commercial and residential real estate for BizTimes. He previously wrote for the Waukesha Freeman and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. A recent graduate of UW-Milwaukee, with a degree in journalism and urban studies, he was news editor of the UWM Post. He has received awards from the Milwaukee Press Club and Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Hunter likes cooking, gardening and 2000s girly pop.
Mail

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

No posts to display