Rite-Hite buys Mount Pleasant industrial building for $17.5 million

Milwaukee-based manufacturer Rite-Hite is spending $17.5 million to purchase a new industrial building in Mount Pleasant. State records show an LLC affiliated with Rite-Hite purchased the property at 13505 Louis Sorenson Road. The building, located 1.5 miles from the I-94/Highway 20 interchange, is 204,594 square feet. A little over 2,000 square feet of the area is office space. The building sits on 12.7 acres. Last February , an affiliate of Minneapolis-based Endeavor Development purchased the site with plans to build a new speculative industrial building. Endeavor Development specializes in industrial real estate development, investment and management. In March, Rite-Hite completed construction of its new headquarters in Milwaukee's Walker's Point neighborhood, consisting of a four-story 159,000-square-foot north building and a two-story, 119,000-square-foot south building. Both buildings sit on a 9.5-acre campus at 195 S. Rite-Hite Way. Representatives from the company, which makes loading dock equipment, industrial doors, safety barriers and more, were not immediately available for comment on the Mount Pleasant building purchase.