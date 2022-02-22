Rising Stars in Wealth Management: PJ Cox

Category: BizTimes Milwaukee

BizTimes Milwaukee Number of years working in your current industry: 1

1 Undergrad degree/university: Marquette University - Finance and Accounting

Casey Berrall, partner and financial advisor at Brookfield-based BKM Wealth Management, has spent the past 19 years working with clients to achieve their long-term financial goals. Berrall focuses on helping implement comprehensive strategies for retirement and income planning, portfolio construction, investment selection, wealth preservation and corporate retirement plans.

“Over the last 12 years, Casey has become a trusted advisor to my family and my business,” said client Art Flater, owner of Central Office Systems. “When I have a crazy investing idea, like ‘mirror Fortune 1000 insider stock purchases,’ Casey showed me that that was a historically unsuccessful strategy of some investment firms.”

“His planning process has given me confidence that I am on track to reach my goals, while his service and execution of the plan has given me more time to focus on my business and my family. Casey is exactly what a financial advisor should be,” Flater said.

Berrall is a member of the National Association of Plan Advisors and the Financial Services Institute.